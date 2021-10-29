Property focus: Here's a look inside a stunning grade II listed cottage for sale near Banbury

A grade II listed cottage with many original period features including wood ceiling beams has come on the market in the village of Aynho near Banbury.

St Patrick’s Cottage, which dates back to 1800’s, is located at 18 Charlton Road, Aynho, and includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, several useful outbuildings and an overall area of 1,409 square feet.

Fisher German estate agents, who listed the property, said: "The property lies in a historical conservation area and offers many original period features throughout, including ceiling beams, feature fireplaces, leaded pane windows and elm wooden floorboards. The property has fabulous views to the front overlooking the Cherwell Valley.

"The entrance vestibule leads to a good sized reception hall. The sitting room in the home includes wood ceiling beams, a wood burner and dual aspect window to the front and also French doors to the terrace and garden. The dining room has a feature stone fireplace, and storage cupboards. The kitchen and breakfast area can be accessed via the dining room, or entrance hall. It has a useful pantry, with space for white goods, a fired earth tiled floor, and garden views.

"On the first floor the master bedroom has two built in wardrobes, and double aspect views of the garden and open valley. There are two further bedrooms, one of which has an adjoining room, currently used as a study but could also be used as a further bedroom or dressing room. The family bathroom is well fitted, with a power shower over the bath.

"Attached to the rear of the house there are two brick outbuildings. A private south facing terrace provides the perfect place to relax and entertain. The garden is laid to lawn, with mature eating and cooking apple trees, and established borders. A further sitting area is located at the top of the garden. There is also a further stone outbuilding and garden shed."

It has a guide price of £650,000 and is on the market with Fisher German, Banbury. They can be reached at Fisher German, Beaumont House, Beaumont Road, Banbury, OX16 1RH. To contact them, call 01295 987039.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/115257077#/?channel=RES_BUY

