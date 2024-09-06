Property Focus: Here's a look inside a £2million Grade II listed home with outdoor swimming pool near Banbury

Home Farm House in Adderbury is a six-bedroom country home complete with outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.

The property sits on approximately 1.49 acres of gardens and features two stables and several outbuilding store rooms.

Acces to the property is gained through electric gates that lead to a courtyard with ample off-road parking and a double garage.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker, who listed the property on Thursday (September 5) said: “The accommodation throughout is flexible with well-proportioned rooms and period features.”

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker at Office 51 Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham or on 01295 231058.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152064947#/?channel=RES_BUY

