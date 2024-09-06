Home Farm House in Adderbury is on the market for £2 million.placeholder image
Home Farm House in Adderbury is on the market for £2 million.

Property Focus: Here's a look inside a £2million Grade II listed home with outdoor swimming pool near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:12 BST
A Grade II listed village home near Banbury has been put on the market with a guide price of £2,000,000.

Home Farm House in Adderbury is a six-bedroom country home complete with outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.

The property sits on approximately 1.49 acres of gardens and features two stables and several outbuilding store rooms.

Acces to the property is gained through electric gates that lead to a courtyard with ample off-road parking and a double garage.

Estate agents Strutt and Parker, who listed the property on Thursday (September 5) said: “The accommodation throughout is flexible with well-proportioned rooms and period features.”

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker at Office 51 Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham or on 01295 231058.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152064947#/?channel=RES_BUY

An aerial shot of Home Farm House's garden and pool.

1. Home Farm House

An aerial shot of Home Farm House's garden and pool. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The rear of Home Farm House.

2. Home Farm House

The rear of Home Farm House. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The front of Home Farm House, looking onto Manor Road.

3. Home Farm House

The front of Home Farm House, looking onto Manor Road. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The outbuildings and garage at Home Farm House.

4. Home Farm House

The outbuildings and garage at Home Farm House. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusGrade IIBloxham
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice