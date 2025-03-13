The property, which was formerly known as Home Nurseries, comes complete with a large greenhouse, outbuildings, polytunnels and eight acres of fields and farmland.

The living quarters of the former nursery located near the village of Greatworth consists of a three-bedroom bungalow, that was constructed in 1990.

Inside the bungalow, there is a dining room, living room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room and two bathrooms.

Outside there is a lawned garden and pond to the front as well as a double garage, an outside toilet and an outside office.

The property is subject to agricultural tie conditions so potential developers would need to check with estate agent Stanbra Powell for further information.

For more information, contact Stanbra Powell on 01295 236032 or visit their office at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury, OX16 0AA.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159350921#/?channel=RES_BUY

