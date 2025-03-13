Home Nurseries near Greatworth comes complete with a large aluminium framed glass house.placeholder image
Home Nurseries near Greatworth comes complete with a large aluminium framed glass house.

Property Focus: Former plant nursery set over 11 acres near Banbury is on the market

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
A former wholesale plant nursery set over 11 acres of land in a village near Banbury has been placed on the market for sale with a guide price of £1,650,000.

The property, which was formerly known as Home Nurseries, comes complete with a large greenhouse, outbuildings, polytunnels and eight acres of fields and farmland.

The living quarters of the former nursery located near the village of Greatworth consists of a three-bedroom bungalow, that was constructed in 1990.

Inside the bungalow, there is a dining room, living room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room and two bathrooms.

Outside there is a lawned garden and pond to the front as well as a double garage, an outside toilet and an outside office.

The property is subject to agricultural tie conditions so potential developers would need to check with estate agent Stanbra Powell for further information.

For more information, contact Stanbra Powell on 01295 236032 or visit their office at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury, OX16 0AA.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159350921#/?channel=RES_BUY

The bungalow consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a conservatory.

The bungalow's large living room.

The property's kitchen and breakfast room.

The kitchen has a range of wall and base units as well as a fridge/freezer, an electric hob, dishwasher and double oven and grill.

