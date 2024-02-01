News you can trust since 1838
The property is currently a popular bed and breakfast with an excellent score of five out of five on Tripadvisor.

Property Focus: Fancy taking over a Bed and Breakfast? This nine-bedroom home in Banbury is on the market

This gallery takes a look inside an award-winning and popular bed and breakfast in Banbury that is on the market with a guide price of £875,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:02 GMT

The Banbury Cross Bed and Breakfast on Broughton Road is being sold as a business that can continue operating as it is without the threat of financial failure.

Located within walking distance to the town centre, the nine-bedroom Victorian-built property features a large parking area to the front and a private walled garden to the rear.

Hamptons, who listed the property on Friday January 26 said: “Dating back to the 1800s, the property is constructed of brick with a more recent addition, beneath a slate roof with gas fired heating and some double glazed windows.

"Typical of its era, the property features extravagant architectural design including decorative roof detailing, sliding sash and canted bay windows, tall ceilings and well-proportioned rooms.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230582 or at their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139091453#/?channel=RES_BUY

The living room has a feature Victorian fireplace with ornate surround.

1. Banbury Cross

The living room has a feature Victorian fireplace with ornate surround. Photo: Submitted Image

The property features extravagant architectural design including decorative roof detailing, sliding sash and canted bay windows, tall ceilings and well-proportioned rooms.

2. Banbury Cross

The property features extravagant architectural design including decorative roof detailing, sliding sash and canted bay windows, tall ceilings and well-proportioned rooms. Photo: Submitted Image

The conservatory is a comfortable light room with double doors leading to the garden.

3. Banbury Cross

The conservatory is a comfortable light room with double doors leading to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen comes with a range of base and eye level units with built-in appliances including cooker.

4. Banbury Cross

The kitchen comes with a range of base and eye level units with built-in appliances including cooker. Photo: Submitted Image

