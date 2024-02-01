Property Focus: Fancy taking over a Bed and Breakfast? This nine-bedroom home in Banbury is on the market

The Banbury Cross Bed and Breakfast on Broughton Road is being sold as a business that can continue operating as it is without the threat of financial failure.

Located within walking distance to the town centre, the nine-bedroom Victorian-built property features a large parking area to the front and a private walled garden to the rear.

Hamptons, who listed the property on Friday January 26 said: “Dating back to the 1800s, the property is constructed of brick with a more recent addition, beneath a slate roof with gas fired heating and some double glazed windows.

"Typical of its era, the property features extravagant architectural design including decorative roof detailing, sliding sash and canted bay windows, tall ceilings and well-proportioned rooms.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230582 or at their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139091453#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Banbury Cross The living room has a feature Victorian fireplace with ornate surround. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Banbury Cross The property features extravagant architectural design including decorative roof detailing, sliding sash and canted bay windows, tall ceilings and well-proportioned rooms. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Banbury Cross The conservatory is a comfortable light room with double doors leading to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales