The Easington Post Office on Horton View was placed on the market by estate agents Anker and Partners.

The sale includes the working post office and shop as well as the three-bedroom home attached.

To the back of the business, there is a kitchen/dining room and a sitting room.

The bedrooms and bathrooms are located above the post office and shop.

Anker and Partners describe the property as: “A thriving and well-established local business which serves the community and other local businesses.”

Full training will be provided for any new postmaster and all tills, scales, shop fittings, safe and systems are included in the sale.

For more information, contact Anker and Partners on 01295 234164 or visit their office at 31-32 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5ER.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/154908377#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Easington Post Office The sale includes a three-bedroom home as well as a working Post Office and shop. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Easington Post Office Full training will be provided to whoever purchases the property. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Easington Post Office The store is described as a 'thriving and well established local business'. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales