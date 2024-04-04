The property sits just four miles north west of Banbury.The property sits just four miles north west of Banbury.
Property Focus: Fancy living in this former telephone repeater station near Banbury – for just £35k?

This photo gallery looks at one of the more unusual properties currently on the market near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 16:01 BST

The former telephone repeater station is located on Stratford Road past Wroxton at the junction for Balscote.

It will go on sale by online auction on Tuesday April 30 with a guide price of between £35,000 and £50,000.

The property features a kitchen area, a small garden and off-road parking.

Town and Country Auctions, Bournemouth who listed the property said: “The property could be used in our opinion for a number of different uses, however we ask all interested parties to make their own enquires regarding planning permissions that maybe required.”

For more information contact Town and Country Auctions, Bournemouth on 01202 149449 or visit their office at 716 Christchurch Road Boscombe.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146353652#/

The unusual property has its own driveway and private parking.

1. Wroxton former telephone exchange

The unusual property has its own driveway and private parking. Photo: Submitted Image

The property has previously been used as a storage space.

2. Wroxton former telephone exchange

The property has previously been used as a storage space. Photo: Submitted Image

A kitchen area has been built inside the property.

3. Wroxton former telephone exchange

A kitchen area has been built inside the property. Photo: Submitted Image

The property has a small paved back garden area.

4. Wroxton former telephone exchange

The property has a small paved back garden area. Photo: Submitted Image

