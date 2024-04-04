Property Focus: Fancy living in this former telephone repeater station near Banbury – for just £35k?

The former telephone repeater station is located on Stratford Road past Wroxton at the junction for Balscote.

It will go on sale by online auction on Tuesday April 30 with a guide price of between £35,000 and £50,000.

The property features a kitchen area, a small garden and off-road parking.

Town and Country Auctions, Bournemouth who listed the property said: “The property could be used in our opinion for a number of different uses, however we ask all interested parties to make their own enquires regarding planning permissions that maybe required.”

For more information contact Town and Country Auctions, Bournemouth on 01202 149449 or visit their office at 716 Christchurch Road Boscombe.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146353652#/

