The pub contains many period features such as exposed beams and bricks.The pub contains many period features such as exposed beams and bricks.
Property Focus: Fancy buying this Grade II listed former pub near Banbury? Take a look inside

This photo gallery takes a look inside a former pub near Banbury that is currently on the market for offers in excess of £695,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT

A Grade II listed former public house – The Crown and Tuns - located close to the centre of the small town of Deddington, has come on the market.

The Crown and Tuns has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, period features throughout, a generous garden, and an overall area of 3,947 sq ft.

Currently not used, new owners of the building have the option to reopen as a pub or convert it to residential property, subject to consent.

Savills, who listed the property on Thursday February 22, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a historical Deddington property. I love the space and potential the property offers.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796, or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138567404#/?channel=RES_BUY

The Crown and Tuns is a Grade II listed public house dating from the mid-18th Century, located close to the heart of Deddington.

1. The Crown and Tuns

The Crown and Tuns is a Grade II listed public house dating from the mid-18th Century, located close to the heart of Deddington.

The property is fully kitted out to operate as a village pub.

2. The Crown and Tuns

The property is fully kitted out to operate as a village pub.

The restaurant area of the Crown and Tuns.

3. The Crown and Tuns

The restaurant area of the Crown and Tuns.

The restaurant area of the pub contains space for around 50 customers.

4. The Crown and Tuns

The restaurant area of the pub contains space for around 50 customers.

