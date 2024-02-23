Property Focus: Fancy buying this Grade II listed former pub near Banbury? Take a look inside

A Grade II listed former public house – The Crown and Tuns - located close to the centre of the small town of Deddington, has come on the market.

The Crown and Tuns has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, period features throughout, a generous garden, and an overall area of 3,947 sq ft.

Currently not used, new owners of the building have the option to reopen as a pub or convert it to residential property, subject to consent.

Savills, who listed the property on Thursday February 22, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a historical Deddington property. I love the space and potential the property offers.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796, or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/138567404#/?channel=RES_BUY

