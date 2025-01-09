Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 86 homes on the Banbury Road in Chipping Norton have been granted outline planning permission by West Oxfordshire District Council.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Cala Homes submitted the plans for the land south of Hit Or Miss Farm to West Oxfordshire District Council in April 2024.

Planning permission, subject to conditions, was granted by the council on Tuesday, January 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development would consist of a mix of one-to-five-bedroom houses, and 40 per cent of homes will be affordable, including nine First Homes.

West Oxfordshire District Council has given the green light for plans to build 86 homes on Banbury Road in Chipping Norton.

Vehicles will be able to access the site through a new priority T-junction on Banbury Road, and footways will be provided on both sides of the site access road.

The developers will now have to obtain a separate agreement with the county council for the proposed highway works.

The district council’s strategic housing and development officer, who was consulted on the plans, supported the proposal because it would “help to address the council’s priority to provide more homes at social rent tenure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxfordshire County Council’s local highways authority had no objections to the plans subject to certain conditions, including putting in visibility splays and the approval of a street lighting scheme.

The council also granted planning permission for up to 90 homes to be built on the site, with 40 per cent of them being affordable homes, in December 2023.

The construction of the housing development is expected to begin in early 2025, and the first homes will be put up for sale later in the year.