Plans to build 86 homes in Chipping Norton have been given the green light
Developer Cala Homes submitted the plans for the land south of Hit Or Miss Farm to West Oxfordshire District Council in April 2024.
Planning permission, subject to conditions, was granted by the council on Tuesday, January 7.
The development would consist of a mix of one-to-five-bedroom houses, and 40 per cent of homes will be affordable, including nine First Homes.
Vehicles will be able to access the site through a new priority T-junction on Banbury Road, and footways will be provided on both sides of the site access road.
The developers will now have to obtain a separate agreement with the county council for the proposed highway works.
The district council’s strategic housing and development officer, who was consulted on the plans, supported the proposal because it would “help to address the council’s priority to provide more homes at social rent tenure”.
Oxfordshire County Council’s local highways authority had no objections to the plans subject to certain conditions, including putting in visibility splays and the approval of a street lighting scheme.
The council also granted planning permission for up to 90 homes to be built on the site, with 40 per cent of them being affordable homes, in December 2023.
The construction of the housing development is expected to begin in early 2025, and the first homes will be put up for sale later in the year.
