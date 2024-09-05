Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 16 new homes in a village “awash with sewage” near Chipping Norton have been refused.

Applicant Columbia Mills Developments had sought to bring the houses to Church Road in Milton-under-Wychwood near Burford and Chipping Norton.

The developer insisted these would make a “positive contribution” to the village with a mix of eight affordable and eight self-build homes as well as public open space and new footpath links.

But now the plans have been thwarted with the reason that the proposal would result in the “loss of an area of open space that makes an important contribution to the character or appearance of the area”.

This comes as some householders had also previously raised concerns over whether the village could cope with more people.

One local resident objected to the plans, they said: “Three little words… sewage, sewage, sewage.

“More houses result in more sewage and the village is awash with it already.

“Not to mention the lack of parking, overburdened GP surgery, loss of community.

“The solution is simple. No more houses.”

A decision notice issued for refusal of the plan said: “The proposed development, by reason of its location, would result in a transformative impact upon the settlement pattern of the village which currently benefits from an open and decidedly rural setting to the northern part of the village.

“The development, by reason of its siting and extent, would fail to conserve or enhance landscape and scenic beauty within the Cotswold National Landscape, as well as harming the rural setting and settlement pattern of the village and key views.”

Measurement area for the site is 1.8 hectares and it is being used for commercial storage of building materials and vehicles as well as stable buildings.

The application had been submitted in outline meaning further details around design and landscaping are yet to be included.

An applicant planning paper said: “The aim, to reimagine the site as a richly improved landscape that contributes to the public realm, accommodates a grouping of high quality dwellings in a pattern of development appropriate to the unique context, and takes the opportunity to remediate the blight of recent unsympathetic use as a builders’ yard and vehicle pound.”

Another objector from the village said: “Until Thames water can be forced to sort the overwhelmed sewage treatment infrastructure in Milton-under-Wychwood, no further development should be allowed.

“I am not anti-development, but I am vehemently opposed to the reckless public policy that is allowing them to continue to massively pollute local waterways.”