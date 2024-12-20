Plans submitted to build up to 55 new homes in Hook Norton
Gladman Developments Ltd submitted the outline application for the land northwest of Railway Farm on Station Road on Tuesday, December 3.
Under the current plans, the abutment wall of the former railway station would be demolished and rebuilt, and up to 55 homes would be built on the site.
The site is located off Station Road on the eastern outskirts of the village and directly next to another development, which has outline approval for up to 42 homes.
The development will also include a children’s play area, a central green space in the middle, and a green stretch on the eastern side of the development to separate homes with the adjacent woodland.
The application’s Design and Access Statement said: “Across the country there is a need for new homes and Cherwell District Council is required to identify land for housing.
“The development of the Site has the potential to deliver a significant number of the new homes to meet the Council’s housing need through a well-designed, sustainable, high quality extension to Hook Norton; that makes the best use of available land to deliver sustainable development.
“The delivery of up to 55 new homes across the site would assist in alleviating the national housing crisis, providing new homes for real people who are in real need now.”
The application was validated on Wednesday, December 18, and will be decided by the Cherwell District Council’s planning committee.
The plans are currently under consultation with comments due on Thursday, January 30.
