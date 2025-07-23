Plans submitted for nearly 400 homes as part of large Brackley development

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 16:57 BST
Plans to build nearly 400 homes as part of a large housing development on the eastern edge of Brackley have been lodged.

Housing developer Crest Nicholson and housing association Peabody have joined forces as Crest Peabody to submit the plans on July 11.

The proposed development site comprises of 13.69 hectares of land, located south of Turweston Road and west of the A43.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If the plans are given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council, then a total of 395 houses will be constructed on the site.

Developer Crest Peabody has submitted plans to build 395 homes in Brackley.placeholder image
Developer Crest Peabody has submitted plans to build 395 homes in Brackley.

Crest Seabody have confirmed that 40 per cent of the homes will be considered ‘affordable housing’ for local people, which includes shared-ownership properties.

They also say that the site will include 3.2 hectares of public open space and will contain three separate children’s play areas and allotments.

Crest Seabody says the development will help meet the local demand for homes.

The application is currently in the process of being validated by West Northamptonshire Council.

For more information, visit: https://www.turwestonroad.com/

Related topics:BrackleyWest Northamptonshire CouncilA43

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice