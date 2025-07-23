Plans submitted for nearly 400 homes as part of large Brackley development
Housing developer Crest Nicholson and housing association Peabody have joined forces as Crest Peabody to submit the plans on July 11.
The proposed development site comprises of 13.69 hectares of land, located south of Turweston Road and west of the A43.
If the plans are given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council, then a total of 395 houses will be constructed on the site.
Crest Seabody have confirmed that 40 per cent of the homes will be considered ‘affordable housing’ for local people, which includes shared-ownership properties.
They also say that the site will include 3.2 hectares of public open space and will contain three separate children’s play areas and allotments.
Crest Seabody says the development will help meet the local demand for homes.
The application is currently in the process of being validated by West Northamptonshire Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.