Friars Well was built in 1763 by the Cartwright Family who also constructed nearby Aynhoe Park.

Photo gallery: Look inside this nine-bedroom, Grade II listed country house near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:31 BST
This photo gallery takes a look inside a nine-bedroom, Grade II listed country house near Banbury that has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £2.25million.

The property, which is called Friars Well, was constructed by the Cartwright Family of Aynhoe Park in 1763.

Located in Aynho, the house is surrounded by approximately 17.35 acres of well-maintained parklands.

The house has been extensively remodelled several times over the years but has retained much of its Georgian character.

On the ground floor, the property contains a kitchen, utility room, office, study, drawing room, sitting room and dining room.

The first floor features four bathrooms and nine bedrooms; the house also has significant attic space.

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker at 01295 231058 or visit their office at Office 51 Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160663796#/?channel=RES_BUY

Friars Well is a Grade II listed property.

1. Friars Well

Friars Well is a Grade II listed property. Photo: Submitted Image

The view from the property's terrace.

2. Friars Well

The view from the property's terrace. Photo: Submitted Image

Friars Well is located in the village of Aynho, which is about five miles from Banbury.

3. Friars Well

Friars Well is located in the village of Aynho, which is about five miles from Banbury. Photo: Submitted Image

Friars Well is surrounded by approximately 17.35 acres of parkland.

4. Friars Well

Friars Well is surrounded by approximately 17.35 acres of parkland. Photo: Submitted Image

