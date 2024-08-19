Oxfordshire removals firm warns homeowners to guard against uninsured operators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading Oxford based removals company has warned local homeowners about the risk of using uninsured operators to move their precious possessions.

ISIS Removals & Storage is urging anyone moving house to check the company they use have an insurance policy and are accredited. It warned homeowners they risk hidden costs and being left without cover if their valuables or property are damaged.

It also warned uninsured firms typically underestimate the cost of moving and then increase fees late in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Niven, Manager of ISIS Removals & Storage, said: “A lot of people don’t realise that cash in hand man with a van options, while cheap, come with a whole host of risks attached.

Photo by Michal Balog on Unsplash

“We often hear of people who when in a rush to move do not check important information and take temping cut-price deals. But it’s important to make sure you are adequately covered if something goes wrong and have peace-of-mind that your removals team are professional and accredited.

“While it’s extremely rare for damage to occur via professional removals firms, there are risks associated and this increases if you use unregulated operators. It means if your valuables are damaged you may not be covered and if an uninsured operator is injured you could find yourself liable for damages.”

Based on Cowley Business Centre, Oxford Road, Oxford, ISIS Removals & Storage specialises domestic and commercial removals services across Oxfordshire and beyond. It provides large removals, man & van services and overseas moves as well as long term storage solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some excellent operators in Oxfordshire who take pride in their work, however, we do hear the occasional horror story of people being let down,” continued Mr Niven.

“Moving house is said to be one of the most stressful life events to navigate, but it doesn’t have to be. Using an insured, trusted removals company that cares and is experienced in managing property moves makes all the difference.

“Having cover and the right team in place ensures people are covered for all eventualities. The old saying ‘if it’s too good to be true it probably is’ stands the test of time and is a good question to ask yourself when researching.”

Mr Niven shared his top tips to help homeowners avoid any potential pitfalls when planning a property move:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Do your research and make sure the firm you contact is legitimate and has good reviews.

2. Closely read the terms and conditions and check they are registered to make sure you’re covered.

3. If the company only offers limited damage coverage, consider investing in your own insurance, particularly if your possessions are fragile or very valuable.

4. Make sure to check your belongings for damage quickly after your move - many companies will have a cut off after which they will no longer consider paying out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Niven added: “We take pride in our work and our high customer service levels, and our team are fully trained, insured and experienced. We do this work day in, day out, and know the best way to pack your belongings to ensure they arrive at your new home in one piece. We’re always on hand to offer advice before, during and after a property move.”

ISIS Removals and Storage’s commercial customers include the University of Oxford, Ashmolean Museum and the Natural History Museum Oxford.