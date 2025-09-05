Oxfordshire housing development exceeds 80 per cent sold milestone

Typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Chiltern Grange development in Benson

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the success of its Chiltern Grange development in Benson, which is now over 80% sold.

The thriving community has captured the interest of a wide range of buyers – from first-time homeowners and downsizers to professionals and growing families moving up the property ladder.

Chiltern Grange currently features a collection of expertly crafted three, four, and five bedroom homes, set within 12 acres of open space. The development offers a welcoming atmosphere and a variety of outdoor activities right on the doorstep.

To mark the 80% sold milestone, David Wilson Homes is offering deals on selected properties, including the three bedroom Archford style home. Ideal for young families, this home includes an upgraded kitchen worth £3,829 and a flooring package valued at over £5,000. Home buyers can also benefit from a £21,750 contribution towards their deposit from David Wilson Homes.

A computer generated image of the Archford home at Chiltern Grange

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are thrilled to have reached the 80% sold milestone at our Chiltern Grange development, and it’s fantastic to see a vibrant community taking shape, with a wide range of home buyers now settled in.

“The development’s popularity reflects not only the variety of homes available but also the welcoming nature of the Benson area.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in securing a property at Chiltern Grange to get in touch with our sales team and explore our stylish show homes to experience the lifestyle on offer firsthand.”

Positioned within walking distance of the charming village of Benson, residents can enjoy easy access to everyday essentials such as cafes, shops, and traditional country pubs.

Families and nature enthusiasts can take advantage of nearby riverside walks and the Chiltern Hill cycle trails, ideal for outdoor activities. For both commuters and leisure travellers, Oxford and Reading city centres are less than 15 miles away, offering a wide range of activities and amenities.

To find out more about the properties available Chiltern Grange, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487.

To view a wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.