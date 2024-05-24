Oxfordshire homebuilder’s site team stays sun-savvy and skin-safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For Skin Cancer Awareness Month (May), Barratt Homes has ensured its site team in Banbury is set for skin protection with a new initiative.

The leading housebuilder has distributed sun strength gauge cards to its site team at Whitechapel Gardens on White Post Road, which enables them to know when they’re at greater risk of UV exposure.

Perfectly sized to fit in a wallet, the cards are simply exposed to sunlight until the colour strip changes in response to the intensity of the UV rays. Rating of the intensity is revealed on the card as low, moderate, high or critical, so the workers onsite know when their skin is at greater risk and, in turn, when they should be taking extra care.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes’ initiative was sparked by Skin Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of the signs of skin cancer, and what people can do to prevent it.

Matt Creed (Site Manager) and George Fisher (Assistant SM) with the UV gauge cards

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Our site teams work in all weathers and, in the UK’s unpredictable climate, we want to ensure they’re well protected when there’s a greater risk of exposure to the sun.

“It’s important we make certain that our site teams are sun-savvy and are protecting their skin as much as possible, and we hope these cards will help everyone stay proactive when it comes to their health and safety onsite.”

Whilst UV exposure is typically associated with the sun and hotter weather, it’s vital to note that skin needs protection during cloudier days, whether it be an extra layer of clothing or sun cream.

As reported by Cancer Research UK, skin-damaging UV rays can pass through clouds and, unrelated to heat, the rays are strongest when the sun is highest in the sky, which in the UK summer is between 11am and 3pm.

Matt and George giving out the cards to members of their site team

The sun can be strong enough to cause sunburn right up until mid-October, and as early as March, so ‘the shadow rule’ is a good indicator for when extra protection is needed. People are encouraged to look at their shadow and if it’s shorter than your height, the sun is high in the sky, which ultimately means the UV rays are strong.

To learn more about Skin Cancer Awareness Month and the most frequently asked questions, visit the website at Macmillan Cancer Support.