Oxfordshire homebuilder to host mortgage advice event

Leading housing developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting property seekers to visit its Brookside Meadows development in Grove this weekend to secure free mortgage advice from an expert team.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is hosting the free mortgage event on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June, at its popular development located off Denchworth Road, to aid house hunters in their ascent on the property ladder.

The homebuilder’s team of expert sales advisers will be on hand to offer free advice on how to secure one of the sought-after three to five bedroom properties available.

Mortgage experts from The Mortgage Brain will also be readily available to provide advice to property seekers looking to secure their brand-new home.

A computer-generated image of the Archford style home, coming soon at Brookside Meadows

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are welcoming property seekers to visit our Brookside Meadows development this weekend to learn more about how they can move into a brand-new home.

“Our team of experts are looking forward to welcoming visitors and will be on hand to answer any questions regarding mortgages.”

Nestled in Oxfordshire’s countryside, Brookside Meadows boasts a wide selection of homes, many of which are accompanied by exciting offers that allow home buyers to secure their new property for less.

The Skylark-3 - Exterior of the Skylark style home at Brookside Meadows

Barratt Homes is offering the exciting opportunity for homebuyers to save up to £25,700 on its popular three bedroom Ellerton style home, with an upgraded kitchen and flooring package. As well as, up to £18,750 deposit contribution under the homebuilder’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

On its four bedroom Skylark style home, that is available to move into this summer, David Wilson Homes is offering savings up to £33,800 with £29,750 deposit contribution and an upgraded kitchen package worth £4,131.

Set amongst plenty of open space, residents at Brookside Meadows can enjoy the perfect balance between modern living and natural beauty. Conveniently located nearby to the historic market town of Wantage, residents have simple access to a range of local amenities just a short walk away.

The development also ensures that the upcoming community can keep the bustling city life close by with Oxford city centre located just over 15 miles away.

Exterior of the Skylark style home at Brookside Meadows

For more information about the homes available at Brookside Meadows, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8495 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487.