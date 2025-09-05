Oxfordshire development set to welcome more residents this autumn
Located on Denchworth Road, the second phase will introduce 20 additional homes to the thriving community, featuring a thoughtfully designed selection of three, four, and five bedroom properties. These homes are tailored to suit a wide range of buyers, from downsizers to growing families and those looking to move up the property ladder.
Nestled within 17 acres of scenic open space, the upcoming phase – scheduled to launch this autumn – will showcase the latest in sustainable living. Each home will come equipped with energy-efficient features, including solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.
Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the Brookside Meadows community, following the positive feedback we’ve received from residents on the first phase.
“We’re excited continue delivering much-needed, high-quality homes in Grove, giving even more buyers the chance to join this growing and vibrant community.
“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the development this Autumn and we are encouraging prospective buyers to register their interest now.”
Brookside Meadows offers an ideal balance of modern living and countryside charm, ideal for those seeking both comfort and a close connection to nature. Conveniently located near well-regarded schools and strong public transport links, the development suits both families and professionals alike.
With scenic green spaces, nearby fitness facilities, and excellent road connections to Oxford and surrounding towns, residents can enjoy a peaceful, well-connected lifestyle without compromising on convenience.
For more information on the new homes coming soon to Brookside Meadows, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8495.
Alternatively, to explore the range of homes currently available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire.