Oxfordshire development set to welcome more residents this autumn

Exterior of the Maidstone style home at Brookside Meadows

Following the success of its first phase, five-star housebuilder Barratt Homes is set to launch the next chapter of its sought-after Brookside Meadows development in Grove.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Denchworth Road, the second phase will introduce 20 additional homes to the thriving community, featuring a thoughtfully designed selection of three, four, and five bedroom properties. These homes are tailored to suit a wide range of buyers, from downsizers to growing families and those looking to move up the property ladder.

Nestled within 17 acres of scenic open space, the upcoming phase – scheduled to launch this autumn – will showcase the latest in sustainable living. Each home will come equipped with energy-efficient features, including solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the Brookside Meadows community, following the positive feedback we’ve received from residents on the first phase.

Interior of the Alderney show home at Brookside Meadows

“We’re excited continue delivering much-needed, high-quality homes in Grove, giving even more buyers the chance to join this growing and vibrant community.

“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the development this Autumn and we are encouraging prospective buyers to register their interest now.”

Brookside Meadows offers an ideal balance of modern living and countryside charm, ideal for those seeking both comfort and a close connection to nature. Conveniently located near well-regarded schools and strong public transport links, the development suits both families and professionals alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With scenic green spaces, nearby fitness facilities, and excellent road connections to Oxford and surrounding towns, residents can enjoy a peaceful, well-connected lifestyle without compromising on convenience.

For more information on the new homes coming soon to Brookside Meadows, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8495.

Alternatively, to explore the range of homes currently available across the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Oxfordshire.