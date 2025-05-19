Oxfordshire developer highlights new homes overlooking open space

Property seekers in Oxfordshire searching for style and space are being encouraged to visit Barratt Homes’ River Meadow development in Stanford in the Vale.

Located on Wallis Gardens, the development offers a selection of three, four, and five bedroom homes set within seven acres of green space, allowing buyers to secure a brand-new property with stunning views of the local countryside.

Designed with sophistication and practicality in mind, the three bedroom Maidstone style home is ideal for young families and working professionals. It features a spacious lounge and an open-plan kitchen with French doors leading to the garden, creating a seamless transition into indoor and outdoor living.

Upstairs, the Maidstone property offers two double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a private en suite, and a versatile single bedroom – ideal for young children or as a home office for those who work remotely.

DWHS - Inside one of the show homes at River Meadow

The only Maidstone property currently available at River Meadow boasts scenic views overlooking a wildlife pond in a peaceful cul de sac location – providing residents with a calming retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Southern, said: “Many of our homes at River Meadow, like the Maidstone, not only provide homeowners with a picturesque natural backdrop right on their doorstep, but also offer generous space for entertaining as well as dedicated areas for relaxation.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit our dedicated team of Sales Advisers, and explore the quality lifestyle on offer at this sought-after development.”

Located in a desirable semi-rural setting, River Meadow offers the ideal balance of tranquillity and convenience. The development is just a short distance from essential amenities, including local cafes and a primary school, while picturesque countryside walks can be enjoyed right on the doorstep.

For commuters, excellent transport links via the nearby A420 provide easy access to Oxford and the M4.