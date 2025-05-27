Oxfordshire couple buy their first home in the town they met

Two home buyers have returned to Wantage to purchase their first home together in the town where they met.

Paul Emery (30) and Rebecca Callow (29) have taken their first step onto the property ladder in the town, after moving from their rented two bedroom apartment in Southmoor to purchase their first home together at Barratt Homes’ Brookside Meadows development in Grove.

After renting together for over a year – and separately for more than a decade – the couple, a Marketing Manager and a Recruiter, saved enough to upsize to a home that suited them both.

Paul said: “With renting, it felt challenging to save enough to find something that was right for us, but we finally have a place to call our own.

Rebecca and Paul at Brookside Meadows

“We first started searching for a home in January 2024, but unfortunately had a house fall through which inspired us to look at brand new homes, after people we know told us about their quick moving experiences.”

Paul and Rebecca knew Wantage was the right location for them, being surrounded by friends and memories of the early stages of their relationship, it was just a case of finding a property that covered their checklist.

Rebecca said: “We were searching for a home in Oxfordshire and were just starting to explore options for brand new properties process, when we saw Brookside Meadows by chance and booked a meeting.

“We always wanted a south-facing garden and three bedrooms were non-negotiable. By the time we were finished with our meeting, we were certain we had found the right home.”

Paul and Rebecca inside their new kitchen at Brookside Meadows

The couple purchased a three bedroom Ellerton style home at the community, which lends itself brilliantly to first-time buyers. For Paul and Rebecca in particular, they now have a spacious kitchen to share the cooking and a home office for Rebecca.

Rebecca added: “There’s a long list of things our home has in comparison to our old apartment, including water pressure, an extra floor and bedroom, more bathrooms, comfort, and a garden.

“It’s difficult to pick our favourite room, after spending so much time in each of them, but the open-plan kitchen and dining room is amazing and tends to be when we unwind and cook together.”

Wantage boasts a prime location with convenient amenities close by, and Brookside Meadows is surrounded by 17 acres of open space and countryside walks, offering residents a desired semi-rural lifestyle.

Paul and Rebecca inside their new home at Brookside Meadows

Paul said: “We’ve been in Oxfordshire for around seven years and love Wantage. There’s plenty of essentials nearby, such as supermarkets, bakeries, barbers, and traditional pubs.”

After reflecting on their achievement of purchasing their first-home, Rebecca shared their experience: “We made sure to save something every month, no matter how small. Ultimately, it took a long time, but it turns out you can still enjoy a fancy coffee whilst saving!

“The buying process was a learning curve for us both, we wanted something modern and easy to buy, and after having a property fall through elsewhere, we found that a brand-new home ticked all our boxes in the end.

“We received excellent service from Barratt Homes, there was very little stress on us, and the team shared lots of advice as we’re new to being homeowners.

“Barratt Homes knew this was an important milestone in our lives and the sales and site teams made sure to make it as special as possible.”

Nestled in the heart of Grove, Brookside Meadows currently has a selection of one, two, and four bedroom homes available, starting from £225,000.

Whilst easily being able to access everyday amenities, residents can also benefit from convenient road links to the M4 and A43, connecting residents to Oxford city centre and further afield.