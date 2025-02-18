Oxford’s first landmark build-to-rent development The Kimmeridge has officially launched

This landmark development introduces a new standard of rental living to the city

Newly opened development, featuring elegant design, modern amenities and a sense of community, sets a new standard for city living in Oxford.

The development has officially opened its doors and has swiftly captured the interest of residents, resulting in c.20% of homes being leased in the opening weekend.

Grainger plc has announced the launch of its newest development The Kimmeridge, Oxford's first-ever build-to-rent scheme.

Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Botley, this landmark development introduces a new standard of rental living to the city, offering 150 thoughtfully designed homes ranging from one to three-bedroom apartments.

The Kimmeridge boasts a stylish reception area

Named after the area’s rich history with Kimmeridge clay, a material historically used for brickmaking, The Kimmeridge is a contemporary homage to Botley’s industrial heritage.

Spanning eight stories, the development seamlessly blends thoughtful, innovative design with comfort and modern amenities, providing over 2,000 sq ft of shared amenity spaces and luxurious apartments that reflect Botley's unique character.

Neutral, warm tones and natural materials create a modern yet cosy aesthetic, fostering a sense of flow and harmony throughout the living spaces.

Residents will enjoy access to a suite of premium amenities. These include a beautifully landscaped courtyard on the first floor and an extensive rooftop terrace on the seventh floor, which serves as a social haven for relaxation or entertaining.

The rooftop features a sky garden-inspired design, complete with lounge sofas, bistro tables for alfresco dining, and planters that add a lush, natural touch.

Additional perks include a fully equipped gym, a resident lounge with a dining room and kitchenette, co-working spaces with private meeting pods, and even a private hire meeting room.

The Kimmeridge also boasts a stylish reception area staffed by Grainger’s best-in-class Resident Services Team, ensuring a seamless living experience.

Practical additions such as a cycle store, and seven commercial retail units on the ground floor further enhance the convenience for residents. Designed to cater to modern renters, the development embraces community living while maintaining privacy and personal comfort.

Helen Gordon, Chief Executive of Grainger plc, commented: “We’re delighted to celebrate the official opening of The Kimmeridge, bringing build-to-rent as a brand-new way of renting to Oxford.

“As one of our key target cities for investment, we’re excited to introduce high-quality homes in such a well-connected and vibrant area of the city, as this pioneering development marks a milestone moment in the city’s rental market and offers exceptional living experiences for renters.

“As part of our commitment to enrich local communities, the development aims to contribute to Oxford’s economic growth by supporting local businesses and enhancing the area’s overall infrastructure. We are looking forward to welcoming our first residents to start building a new community within this exciting new development.”

Residents at The Kimmeridge will also benefit from free superfast broadband, free 24/7 gym access and co-working spaces, as well as a dedicated on-site Resident Services team, and much more. The Kimmeridge also features circa 10,100 sq. ft. of commercial space located on the ground floor of the development which is available for business rentals.