New year, new home? Find out how to make your move stress-free in Banbury

A local housebuilder is offering people across Banbury tailored support to help them take the stress out of moving – including a deposit donation.

Redrow South Midlands is hosting a free Tailored Moving Support event at its popular Banbury development, Bloxham Vale, off Bloxham Road.

As part of the exclusive event, the developer is offering a range of incentives tailored to each house buyer. From having estate agent fees paid for, to gifting deposits, or paying for flooring, the event offers something for all house buyers regardless of if they’re first-time buyers or looking for a forever home.

From 10.30am-5.30pm, on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21, customers will also be able to speak to Redrow’s independent financial advisors and specialist company Move +, and visitors can also find out more about the homes available at Bloxham Vale from Redrow’s experienced sales team.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow, we understand how stressful buying a house can be, which is why we’re delighted to be hosting our Tailored Moving Support event to help house buyers across the region to move into their new home in 2024.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people across Banbury to buy their dream Redrow home, and discover a better way to live. We’re delighted to be offering expert advice and a range of incentives to show potential buyers just how easy the process can be.

“Whether you are wanting to downsize, need a little more space, or move to a location with beautiful surroundings yet still close to a city, our event can help you find just what you are looking for.

“We’d encourage local people and those further afield to come along to Bloxham Vale, take a tour of our show homes, and receive tailored support during this weekend.”