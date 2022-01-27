New year, new home - at St James View in Brackley
With the start of a new year being one of the most popular times for people to think about moving home, now could be the perfect time to buy a brand new home at St James View in Brackley.
Situated within easy reach of the A422 on the western edge of Brackley, St James View is a new development built by Lagan Homes, close to St James Lake and just a short walk from the town centre.
Surrounded by beautiful Northamptonshire countryside, close to the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire borders and with easy access to Milton Keynes, London, Birmingham and beyond, this vibrant market town is a great place to live.
Although availability is strictly limited, two three-bedroom homes - priced from £350,000 - have recently been released for sale at St James View: Plot 19, the three bedroom Dunmore town house, and plot 42, the three bedroom semi-detached Carrigallen.
Leigh Darbyshire, Lagan Homes’ sales advisor at the development said: “Our three-bedroom homes are proving very popular, both with young families and also downsizers.
"Thoughtfully designed to offer beautifully balanced living space, they tend to get snapped up almost as fast as they are released.”
With a choice of great schools in the area, including four primary schools and a junior school, it’s easy to see why these homes are so popular with families, whilst downsizers love the proximity to the town and all its fantastic amenities.
Lagan Homes’ standard specification includes kitchens with ceramic floor tiling, contemporary bathrooms and ensuites with high quality sanitaryware, recessed downlights to kitchens,
bathrooms and en-suites, and many other features. These homes also come with a 10-year NHBC warranty, providing complete peace of mind.
Find the development at St James View, Field View, Brackley NN13 6BL. Show home and marketing suite open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm. To book your viewing call 07880 650228, or email [email protected] Alternatively visit Lagan Homes at: www.lagan-homes.com