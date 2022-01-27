New year, new home - at St James View in Brackley

A three bedroom Dunmore town house

Situated within easy reach of the A422 on the western edge of Brackley, St James View is a new development built by Lagan Homes, close to St James Lake and just a short walk from the town centre.

Surrounded by beautiful Northamptonshire countryside, close to the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire borders and with easy access to Milton Keynes, London, Birmingham and beyond, this vibrant market town is a great place to live.

Although availability is strictly limited, two three-bedroom homes - priced from £350,000 - have recently been released for sale at St James View: Plot 19, the three bedroom Dunmore town house, and plot 42, the three bedroom semi-detached Carrigallen.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A kitchen at the St James View development

Leigh Darbyshire, Lagan Homes’ sales advisor at the development said: “Our three-bedroom homes are proving very popular, both with young families and also downsizers.

"Thoughtfully designed to offer beautifully balanced living space, they tend to get snapped up almost as fast as they are released.”

With a choice of great schools in the area, including four primary schools and a junior school, it’s easy to see why these homes are so popular with families, whilst downsizers love the proximity to the town and all its fantastic amenities.

Lagan Homes’ standard specification includes kitchens with ceramic floor tiling, contemporary bathrooms and ensuites with high quality sanitaryware, recessed downlights to kitchens,

bathrooms and en-suites, and many other features. These homes also come with a 10-year NHBC warranty, providing complete peace of mind.