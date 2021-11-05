New show home wows visitors at St James View, Brackley

The show home at St James View, Brackley

Lagan Homes says it has received 'fantastic feedback' from visitors to its newly opened show home at St James View, on the western edge of Brackley.

The developer says: "The Kilkelly four bedroom detached show home at St James View is a showcase for the excellent build quality, attractive design and meticulous attention to detail in each of the new homes at this sought-after development.

"Featuring a spectacular open plan kitchen/dining room with French doors leading into the garden, a bright and airy dual aspect lounge and a practical study, this delightful family home offers plenty of space for entertaining, working from home, or simply relaxing.

"There is also a downstairs cloakroom, a separate garage and driveway parking for at least two vehicles.

"Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, with both the master bedroom and guest bedrooms benefitting from en-suites, a family bathroom and a generous storage cupboard off the landing.

"Thoughtfully styled by Lagan Homes’ interior design specialist, this impressive home is finished in natural earthy hues with accents of ochre and indigo, creating a warm, elegant, yet modern feel."

Leigh Darbyshire, Lagan Homes’ sales advisor at the development said: “Since we opened the doors to our beautiful Kilkenny show home last month, I have been inundated with enquiries. Decorated and furnished in a stunning contemporary style, this home definitely has the wow factor.”

Leigh continues: “The feedback from people who have viewed the show home has been amazing and I’m so proud of the quality and finish of our homes here at St James View.”

Situated on the western edge of Brackley, the new homes at St James View are surrounded by Northamptonshire countryside. Prices start from £445,000 for a four bedroom home at this development.