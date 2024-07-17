New releases fly out at flagship Falcons development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest phase of homes at a Shared Ownership development in Carterton has been released, with home seekers in the town now able to secure two- and three-bedroom homes.

Following a successful phase of four-bedroom properties, some of which are still available, the development on Milestone Road by Platform Home Ownership has introduced more spacious, versatile homes for families, downsizers young professionals and more, available through the affordable scheme.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

CGI of a Shared Ownership home at Platform’s The Falcons development in Carterton

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Nestled within the Oxfordshire countryside, The Falcons provides the ideal combination of a charming town and the peaceful countryside.

Alice Maddocks, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said, “It’s great to be releasing the next phase of homes at The Falcons, especially given the popularity of the four-bedroom homes recently.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more viable route onto the property ladder, with multiple high-quality first homes to fulfil the needs of multiple home seekers.

“Carterton is in a fantastic location, and we’d strongly recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Included in this release are three-bedroom, semi-detached homes available through the popular Rent To Buy Scheme.

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Eligibility criteria for Rent to Buy include being part of a working household, not owning a home, and planning to live in the property. A stepping stone to homeownership, Rent to Buy offers an accessible path for those unable to save for a deposit upfront.

Carterton is the second largest town in West Oxfordshire and one of the newest in the entire county. Independent businesses, friendly locals, and a thriving high street give this market town a cosy, community atmosphere. Carterton is also home to RAF Brize Norton, Britain's largest air base, and the development name is a nod to the historic parachute regiment based there.

The town is also rich in amenities with the option to take a stroll around Blenheim Castle or indulge in some retail therapy at Bicester Village.

For further details on The Falcons, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/the-falcons-carterton, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.