New homes provider launches all-new website improving accessibility for Shared Ownership homes

A leading new homes provider has launched its brand-new website, helping to make affordable routes onto the property ladder more easily accessible.

With Bromford’s new easy-to-use interface and detailed information about the homes, specifications, locations and more, home seekers can now navigate their journey towards securing their dream home more efficiently and in a more targeted way.

The housing association has partnered with affordable housing software experts KPro, to maximise the customer journey on the new interface, helping the process of finding and securing a dream home smoother and more efficient.

Jo Short, Partnerships & Marketing Director at KPro, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Bromford to help their customers through the process of identifying their Shared Ownership home and taking the appropriate steps to make it theirs.

Example of Shared Ownership homes at a Bromford development.

“Bromford is a fantastic new homes provider to collaborate with, and their excellent new website is testament to our shared pursuit to making the customer journey as smooth as possible, especially within a process that can sometimes be overwhelming.”

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.*

With this new website comes a section of information about Bromford’s Shared Ownership homes and how to apply. Collecting it all under the ‘Find your new home’ section which is accessible on the front page makes it easily available for all potential customers to use.

By clicking on the ‘Our Homes’ tab, users are provided with all of Bromford’s available Shared Ownership properties, which can be refined by distance, ways to buy, bedrooms, home style and availability.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “This is an important step for Bromford and our buyers, with the new website helping to navigate a way through a difficult market for the consumer, with Shared Ownership increasingly becoming a popular method of owning a home.

“Our work with KPro has already and will continue to play a key role in the customer journey of our buyers, helping to ensure that affordable housing is more accessible and that the education around it reaches as many people as possible.”

Available to browse at www.bromfordhomes.co.uk, there are also sections for news and FAQs, with informative blogs about the intricacies of Shared Ownership as a route onto the property ladder.

The new website comes as part of Bromford’s commitment to raising awareness around Shared Ownership which has become a more viable route onto the property ladder in a time of economic uncertainty.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations.