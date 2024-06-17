New homes in Bicester great for people and the planet
The leading housebuilder has committed to implementing features on its sites that both the local wildlife and residents can take advantage of. Hemins Place has been designed to offer 0.54 acres of public open spaces and two play areas.
Families can take full advantage of the open space as well as the 89 trees due to be planted at the development, using them to connect with the natural world around them.
David Wilson has also installed four bat boxes, 11 bird boxes, six bee bricks, hedgehog highways and established a log pile within which local insects will flourish.
Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at David Wilson Mercia division, said, “We are proud of the measures we have put in place to make our sites more ecologically friendly.
“We want to do everything we can to make our developments great places for all, including the local wildlife. We have a responsibility to our planet and we are proud to take up that responsibility.”
Selected homes at Hemins Place also include solar panels and EV charging ports. The development is ideally situated on Heaton Road at Kingsmere Village close to the M40 for easy access for commuters.
There is just one home remaining for sale at Hemins Place, the stylish four bedroom Avondale, priced at £637,000.
For further information about David Wilson Homes, please contact the sales team on 033 3355 8479. Alternatively, you can visit David Wilsons Homes in Oxfordshire.
