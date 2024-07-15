New and growing families to flourish in Oxfordshire homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The doors to David Wilson Homes’ development The Pavilions in Banbury are open to couples and families wishing to expand and settle down.

With multiple options available at the White Post Road community, there is a plethora of opportunities to put down roots in a brand-new home to suit the needs and requirements of a growing family.

The Pavilions is located within comfortable reach of the town centre, with a regular and reliable bus service that goes directly past the development. Residents are a five-minute walk away from the centre of Bodicote village, and there are 9.6 acres of public open space to enjoy on the doorstep.

Among the properties available at the development is the three-bedroom detached Hadley style home. With a dual aspect lounge, an open plan kitchen and a dining area with French doors that lead out to the garden this particular property focuses on space, natural light and blending outdoor and indoor areas to form a modern layout.

The Fairway is another roomy three bedroom home with an entrance hall, a stylish and sleek kitchen and two sets of French doors that lead to the garden. Alongside two generous double bedrooms, with one having an en suite, there is also a single bedroom which is ideal for a nursery or, when the children grow out of it, an office space.

Both the Hadley and the Fairway were designed specifically to cater to young couples and families who want to settle into a home that will provide them the space and room to flourish.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We strive to assist young families not only in finding the perfect place to live but also securing a place on the property ladder to begin with.

“Our development The Pavilions is a fantastic option for new and growing families purchasing their first home, and our Sales Advisers are readily available to help house hunters find a home that’s right for them.”

There is currently a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties available at The Pavilions with prices starting from £407,500.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.