National Trust house near Banbury trials new educational phone app tool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Trust property, near Edgehill, will trial the use of the Smartify app until the end of July.

The app, which can be downloaded for free, teaches visitors to the house about the property’s renowned collection of paintings, porcelain and tapestries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also enables visitors to access in-depth information about specific objects of art and includes a detailed introduction of the house by curator Michelle Leake.

Smartify app in use in the picture gallery at Upton House and Gardens.

Michelle said: “The audio shares stories from oral history projects, historic family members, and insights into the collection from our passionate and knowledgeable volunteers.

"The great thing about the app is that you can continue discovering more from the comfort of your own home and even create a digital gallery by selecting your favourite art objects. It’s been an inspiring project and visitors can now experience the Bearsted collection in a new, personalised way.

“We’re really keen to hear what visitors think about this new way to access information about the collection and are encouraging those who use the app to share their thoughts via a short survey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanos Kokkiniotis, co-founder and CEO of Smartify, said: “Not only does Smartify help historic properties such as Upton House make their collections more accessible and engaging for today’s audiences, it also gives the community of staff and volunteers an opportunity to share some amazing stories about the artworks on display with people around the world.”

Staff at Upton House and the creators of the Smartify app are interested in hearing feedback from visitors to the house and invite people to take a survey about their experience.