Modern style meets convenience: Developer highlights five bedroom homes at Oxfordshire development

Property seekers in Oxfordshire searching for elegance and space are being encouraged to visit David Wilson Homes’ The Meadows at Abbey Fields development in Abingdon.

Located on Gowering Way, the development offers a selection of four and five bedroom homes set within over six acres of green space, allowing buyers to secure a brand-new property with stunning views of the local countryside.

Designed with sophistication and practicality in mind, the five bedroom Manning style home is currently the largest house type available at the development, featuring an expansive layout in a peaceful cul-de-sac location.

This detached property is ideal for modern family living, offering an open-plan kitchen and breakfast area, formal dining room, and a lounge – all of which benefit from a bay window or French doors to maximise natural light.

The lounge inside a Manning show home at Abbey Fields

The downstairs is completed with a dedicated home office and a convenient utility room to keep household tasks neatly tucked away.

Upstairs, the Manning properties offer four generously sized double bedrooms, with two benefitting from private en suites, alongside a versatile single bedroom, ideal for young children or as a home office for those who work remotely.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our Manning style properties provide homeowners with ample space for family gatherings while ensuring privacy and dedicated areas for relaxation.

“We encourage anyone interested to visit the development, explore the quality and charm of our homes firsthand, and take advantage of our latest offers and moving schemes.”

Typical street scene at The Meadows at Abbey Fields

At The Meadows at Abbey Fields, home buyers can take advantage of David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme – an ideal solution for second steppers who are seeking a brand-new home but are struggling to sell their current property.

The Meadows at Abbey Fields enjoys a prime location with easy access to a wide range of everyday amenities, including independent shops, popular restaurants, and well-regarded schools – all just a short distance away.

The vibrant city centre of Oxford is less than six miles from the development, making it ideal for commuters and those looking to enjoy leisure activities.

For those who love the outdoors, the development is ideally situated near The Ridgeway National Trail and Tilsley Park sports complex, offering plenty of opportunities for recreation and fitness.

For more information about the development, visit the website at The Meadows at Abbey Fields or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487.

Alternatively, for a wider range of homes across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.