Last chance to buy at popular Oxfordshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just two years after construction began, there are only three homes left for sale at a popular housing development in Bicester.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South Midlands’ Sanderson Park, in Ambrosden, Bicester, has provided hundreds of jobs for those in the local area and 84 new homes for residents – but now only three houses remain. The development is surrounded by open Oxfordshire countryside and features homes available from £550,000.

Each of the remaining three house designs have upgraded features, including a beautiful flooring fitted throughout the Shaftesbury, Harrogate, and Cambridge. They also have their own individual style and options for bespoke finishing touches, meaning no two homes are the same across the entire development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the last remaining homes still available is the four-bedroom detached Harrogate. Starting from £600,000, the house design combines beautifully traditional stone exteriors, including a roofed porch, with a contemporary interior suitable for modern family life. The home blends a serene setting with a functional living area, complete with a spacious open-plan kitchen, living and dining room at the heart of the home.

Redrow South Midlands

Also included in the remaining trio of homes is the four-bedroom Cambridge, featuring a stone exterior and available from £550,000. At the front of the property is the home’s spacious lounge, providing a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. To the rear, an expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area spans the full width of the home which opens out into the garden, excellent for hosting family parties and dinner with friends.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features a luxurious en-suite and three additional bedrooms offer ample, multi-functional space which can be used as child or guest bedrooms, a home gym, playroom or workspace.

The Shaftesbury, also available from £550,000, is the third and final last remaining home at Sanderson Park. Designed around the dynamics of modern family living, The Shaftesbury includes four generously sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting an en-suite for increased convenience and luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to see how popular homes at our Sanderson Park development have been since we launched two years ago. The development has a fantastic growing community and is perfectly situated in a prime location for those looking for a slice of country life within easy reach of London.

“We fully expect the remaining homes to sell quickly due to the development's popularity, as it continues to pique the interest of buyers searching for a traditional home with a high-spec interior in a well-connected, popular region.

“We'd like to welcome anyone interested in luxury living in a semi-rural area close to Bicester to get in touch as soon as possible to learn more about what life could be like at Sanderson Park, before all the homes are sold!”

Redrow’s Oxfordshire developments offer well-connected locations, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes perfect for young professionals, downsizers and those with growing families.

For more information about Redrow developments across Oxfordshire, visit redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands or call 01604 653315.