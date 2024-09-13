Last chance to buy at popular Oxfordshire development

Just two years after construction began, there are just five homes left for sale at a popular housing development in Bicester.

Redrow South Midlands’ Sanderson Park, in Ambrosden, Bicester, has provided hundreds of jobs for those in the local area and 84 new homes for residents – but now only five houses remain.

The development, which is surrounded by open countryside, features homes from the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which has proven popular with homebuyers looking for traditional, 1930s charm combined with a contemporary and high-spec interior.

Available from £440,000, each home has an individual style and the option for bespoke finishing touches, meaning no two are the same.

Of the remaining homes available, one is the detached Oxford, which starts from £540,000, and combines beautifully traditional exteriors, including bay windows and a roofed porch, with a contemporary interior suitable for modern family life.

These four-bedroom homes blend a serene setting with a functional living area, complete with a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room at the heart of the home. The kitchen looks out onto a private garden, and for those who might want additional storage there is a large garage and cloak room. Upstairs are four generous bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring a large en-suite to add a touch of luxury and privacy.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to see how popular homes at our Sanderson Park development have been since we launched two years ago. The development has a fantastic growing community and is perfectly situated in a prime location for those looking for a slice of country life.

“We fully expect the remaining homes will sell quickly due to the development's popularity, as it continues to pique the interest of buyers searching for a traditional home with a high-spec interior in a well-connected, popular region.

“We'd like to welcome anyone interested in luxury living in a property in a semi-rural area close to Bicester to get in touch as soon as possible to learn more about what life could be like at Sanderson Park.”

Redrow’s Oxfordshire developments offer well-connected locations, with accessible transport links to London for busy commuters, and a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes perfect for young professionals, downsizers and those with growing families.