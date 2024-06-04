Last chance for Stratford-upon-Avon home seekers to look at Shared Ownership homes this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New homes provider Bromford is hosting an open day on Saturday, June 8 at its Shared Ownership development in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Just off Bishopton Lane, the Trinity Fields development comprises a charming blend of two- and three-bedroom homes in a variety of styles, expertly crafted by five-star housebuilder Miller Homes, of which just one home remains.

For those interested in purchasing a Shared Ownership home in Stratford-upon-Avon, Bromford is hosting the open day from 10am until 4pm to provide an insight into the last remaining plot at Trinity Fields and learn more about the merits of Shared Ownership.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Built specifically to help meet the needs of local people, priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to the Stratford-upon-Avon District Council area. Those who have lived or been employed within these districts for two to five years or have family connections who have lived in the area for at least three years, will be given priority.

The last available home at Trinity Fields is The Hathaway, a three-bedroom terrace home full of space and character, priced at just £125,000 for a 40 per cent share value.*

The Hathaway is a contemporary home designed with modern living and flexibility in mind featuring a beautifully turfed rear garden, space for remote working, and for parking two cars on the driveway.

The versatile home also benefits from a modern lounge at the front of the property, connected to a handy storage space, cloakroom, and an open-plan kitchen-cum-dining area situated at the back of the home.

Upstairs features two double bedrooms and one smaller bedroom, which could easily be converted into a study, dressing room or nursery. Completing the home is yet more storage and a stylish family bathroom spanning from the landing.

Karen Adams, sales manager at Bromford, said: “The Shared Ownership homes in Stratford-upon-Avon have been incredibly popular at this development and beyond, so we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the view the final home.

“We’re really proud of the homes at Trinity Fields and it’s no surprise to have seen how quickly they have been secured by local home seekers.

“Our partnership with Miller Homes means we know all homes here have been built to an excellent standard, so those who secure the final home will settle in a great location in a fantastic property.”

Situated just off the major A46 road, Trinity Fields is less than two miles from the town centre in neighbouring Bishopton, falling within the perfect blend of countryside tranquillity and a bustling and location rich in amenities.

Dating back to Roman times, Stratford-upon Avon is one of the UK’s most intriguing towns and is steeped in historical significance.

Famously the birthplace of William Shakespeare, the town is home to stunning riverside views, with a number of scenic pubs and restaurants, independent stores and businesses, markets and events.

For more information on Trinity Fields, please visit Trinity Fields: Shared Home Ownership in Stratford Upon Avon - Bromford or call the sales team on 0800 916 0505.