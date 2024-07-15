Jobs to be created after development given the go ahead in Oxfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outline planning permission granted to L&Q Estates for up to 55 new homes.

Around 170 jobs will be created after plans to build homes in an Oxfordshire village have been given the go ahead.

L&Q Estates, one of the UK’s major land promoters and developers, has been granted outline planning permission by Cherwell District Council for its application for up to 55 homes on land south of Blackthorn Road on the east side of Ambrosden.

Eleven per cent of the homes will be bungalows to meet local need, and 35 per cent will be affordable houses with a mix of properties.

Ambrosden village in Oxfordshire

The high-quality development will also include a pedestrian crossing, a new access point for vehicles on Blackthorn Road, landscaping, and a children’s playground.

Financial contributions towards primary and secondary school education, public transport and healthcare services form part of its £835,000 section 106 agreement.

Stuart Field, Associate Planning Director at Warwick-based L&Q Estates, said they had acquired an interest in the site in 2019 and had worked with Cherwell District Council since then, despite an original outline application being refused in 2023.

He said: “We believe the homes will enhance a sustainable community in the district and we have worked hard with officers to ensure the proposals fully integrate with the adjoining built and proposed developments in terms of pedestrian and cycle connectivity, access and open space.

“We have committed to the construction of 11 per cent of the development being bungalows which is recognised as a need within Ambrosden village.

“The development will be enhancing the existing public right of way and opening up part of the site to the public for recreation space as well as providing a locally equipped playground and an area set aside for biodiversity net gain.

“Sustainable transport provision within the village is really important which is why we will be adding a new shared-use path along Blackthorn Road to link to Ploughley Road which will provide a cycle link to Bicester.

“We believe the significant sums of money will enhance the economy particularly with the employment of 170 people through the construction phase.”

L&Q Estates will be marketing the site soon.