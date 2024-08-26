'I'll never tell you what you shouldn't keep - but I will help you de-clutter your home - says Banbury expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury de-cluttering expert is offering to help householders rediscover the space in their homes.

Clare Baker is a self-confessed, former ‘borderline horder’ who has worked with clutterholics and hoarders for over 20 years. And this bank holiday she is offering five top tips for those planning a blitz.

More than half of householders admit to having clutter in their home. Many know they should do something about it but just don’t know where to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Baker says new storage solutions and moving stuff from one place to another is not the answer. In her online sessions she shares the secret to an uncluttered home.

Clare Baker, the clutter queen who offers an online service in helping clients deal with clutter in their homes

"You’re not actually clearing your clutter unless you let go of things. Most people just reorganise their clutter by moving it from corner to corner, room to room, try to hide it in storage solutions or sort it into piles which may make it look better - but you’re not actually clearing anything.

"Ask yourself whether you need the things in your clutter to help you live your ‘Best Life’. If not – let them go.

“You won’t get it all done in a day because your brain cannot make decisions for more than two hours before it shuts down – that’s assuming you don’t get overwhelmed before you even start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work on your clutter for a maximum of 30 minutes, then take a break of at least 10 minutes, repeat a maximum of three times and then stop for the day. Less really is more,” she says.

Inside the house or in the garage of loft - or all three. Clare Baker can help to make sense of the accumulated clutter

Don’t use the keep, chuck, charity method. Most of it will end up in the keep pile because of the fear you might need it in the future. You brain needs seven choices to make a comfortable decision and those seven choices need to be action-focused and include a ‘not sure’ option.

Ms Baker advises breaking each area or room down into four equal quarters and focusing on and finishing just one quarter this Bank Holiday weekend – you can deal with the rest over the next three weekends.

“Give yourself a reward for letting go of things in your clutter. Make sure the reward isn’t just replacing the physical things you let go of. A meal out or getting takeaway instead of having to cook are good rewards - or going to see a film,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all convince ourselves we can clear our clutter in a day, a weekend, or a week if we just get stuck in and make ruthless decisions,” she says.

“When de-clutterers do just that, not only do they often regret the ruthless decisions they make but they also find that the clutter grows back within days, weeks or months.

“That’s because they’re trying to deal with the symptom that is their clutter in their home, when in fact they first need to learn how to reduce and control the cause of their clutter. This is often impulse or BOGOF purchases, things we convince ourselves might come in useful, bulk buying, the dreaded paperwork and junk mail that comes in daily thanks to the postman and of course the modern version of paperwork – e-mails.

“I had a client once who impulse-bought 400 packets of dried soup because he thought it was a bargain. The trouble was he lived alone, and not only did it mean he’d have to have soup every day for over a year, the dried soup expired in six months and he also had to store 400 packets of dried soup in his home while he used them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I persuaded him to let go of the soup and donate it to a local homeless shelter which could use them much quicker than he could - and more importantly he could instantly create more space in his home.”

Clare’s clients and members are clearing their clutter with her help by following an online video programme called the 7 Step Journey. They spend a maximum of two hours a day watching and following the videos, learning about why they struggle with their clutter and doing practical exercises to help them understand how to make decisions and clear their clutter – forever.

Because she doesn’t travel to people’s homes to help them, Clare is able to work with clients around the world from her garden studio office at home.

“It’s great. I travel the globe every day. I start in New Zealand and Australia before breakfast, have morning lunch in the UK and Ireland then hop across the pond to New York for dinner and finish on the West Coast of North America travelling between LA, San Fransisco and Vancouver before bed,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearing your clutter requires you to make a realistic decision so you reduce the number of things you accumulate, and then reduce the amount of stuff you have by making decisions about what you do and don’t realistically need.

“That’s where it gets difficult because you can convince yourself that you do need and will use everything that you’ve accumulated,” says Clare.

“The other mistake people make when they are making decisions is they only give themselves three or four choices - keep, get rid of, recycle or charity, when in fact your brain needs seven action focused choices to make safe decisions you won’t regret, one of which must be ‘not sure’. It’s OK not to know what to do with something straight away.

‘When we try to clear our clutter we can often feel alone, overwhelmed and don’t know where to start. No one really understands how difficult it can be to sort through the clutter.”

For more information see Clare’s website at https://www.clutterclearing.net/