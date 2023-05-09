News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
2 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
5 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
8 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
9 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Hundreds more homes between Bloxham Road, Banbury and Bodicote get the green light

The first phase of a plan to build 1,000 homes between Bloxham Road, Banbury and Bodicote has been given the thumbs up.

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:17 BST

Persimmon Homes announced today (Tuesday) its 237-home development at Wykham Park Farm on Bloxham Road is the first phase of a wider project to build 1,000 new homes.

Highways and speed limit alterations – including a new roundabout – have already been made to accommodate this phase of the development.

Persimmon says its scheme aims to provide a mix of properties from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom homes. The company says 30 per cent of the 1,000 homes will be ‘transferred to a housing association partner’.

Most Popular
An aerial view of the site of Wykham Park Farm, off Bloxham Road to the south of the town.An aerial view of the site of Wykham Park Farm, off Bloxham Road to the south of the town.
An aerial view of the site of Wykham Park Farm, off Bloxham Road to the south of the town.

Persimmon also say they will work closely with the county council to ensure land for a primary school and land for an expansion of Wykham Park Academy will be included in the plans for the new estate.

Other community facilities delivered as part of the development will include sports pitches, a pavilion, a local centre and a community hall.

The development at Wykham Park Farm will also feature an inclusive play area where children of all abilities can play with a rich range of physical, sensory and social experiences, Persimmon says.

Russell Griffin, managing director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: "We’re delighted to have received approval for our first parcel of homes at Wykham Park Farm and I want to thank Cherwell District Council for their support.

The plans for the housing developments at Wykham Park Farm.The plans for the housing developments at Wykham Park Farm.
The plans for the housing developments at Wykham Park Farm.

"Not only will this phase deliver 237 quality new homes, it will also create local jobs as part of the construction, generating a significant investment in the local economy."

Related topics:BanburyPersimmon HomesCherwell District Council