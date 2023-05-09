Persimmon Homes announced today (Tuesday) its 237-home development at Wykham Park Farm on Bloxham Road is the first phase of a wider project to build 1,000 new homes.
Highways and speed limit alterations – including a new roundabout – have already been made to accommodate this phase of the development.
Persimmon says its scheme aims to provide a mix of properties from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom homes. The company says 30 per cent of the 1,000 homes will be ‘transferred to a housing association partner’.
Persimmon also say they will work closely with the county council to ensure land for a primary school and land for an expansion of Wykham Park Academy will be included in the plans for the new estate.
Other community facilities delivered as part of the development will include sports pitches, a pavilion, a local centre and a community hall.
The development at Wykham Park Farm will also feature an inclusive play area where children of all abilities can play with a rich range of physical, sensory and social experiences, Persimmon says.
Russell Griffin, managing director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands, said: "We’re delighted to have received approval for our first parcel of homes at Wykham Park Farm and I want to thank Cherwell District Council for their support.
"Not only will this phase deliver 237 quality new homes, it will also create local jobs as part of the construction, generating a significant investment in the local economy."