Housing development in Banbury down to final home

BWM - The lounge in the Radleigh show home at Whitechapel Gardens

Barratt Homes has announced that its Whitechapel Gardens development in Banbury only has one home remaining before it is completely sold out.

Located on White Post Road, the development is well-positioned for its residents to take full advantage of the many amenities on offer in the local area.

The final home remaining, a four bedroom Radleigh style home, is a great solution for families who need more space, or for young couples who need additional rooms to convert to home offices, guest bedrooms or playrooms for younger children.

Alongside an open-plan kitchen and breakfast area on the ground floor, the Radleigh also features a spacious lounge and French doors leading to the garden. Its open plan dining room is also ideal for entertaining guests or for dinners together as a family.

BWM - Barratt Homes' stunning development set in Bodicote, Oxfordshire

The main bedroom has an en-suite, and there is a modern family bathroom on the second floor for greater convenience.

Available with the Part Exchange scheme, the home is well-suited to second steppers looking for a simpler house buying process.

The scheme guarantees the sale of the customer’s current property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell. They can move into a brand-new Barratt home as soon as it’s ready, and the home also includes an upgraded kitchen and flooring throughout, as well as the Stamp Duty fee being paid for by the housebuilder.

Purchasers won’t have to work with an estate agent to handle the sale of an existing home and, with Barratt Homes being the guaranteed buyer, it also removes the worry of a chain falling through.

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are pleased with the popularity of Whitechapel Gardens. Not only is Banbury a great area to settle down in, but our expert site and sales team is ready to help our customers make a comfortable and affordable move.

“We would recommend anyone interested in the final home at the development to visit our Sales Advisers before we are sold out.”

Located a short walk from Bodicote’s village centre and only two miles from Banbury itself, Whitechapel Gardens offers keen home buyers a desirable location with convenient amenities and excellent transport links.

Neighbouring the grounds of Banbury Cricket Club, residents are surrounded by a beautiful semi-rural setting. Home buyers can also enjoy breathtaking views at Spiceball Country Park and Broughton Grange Gardens, both located just a short drive away in Banbury.

The local amenities include eateries, convenience shops, and pubs, as well as larger supermarkets in proximity of the development.

Whitechapel Gardens has a single four bedroom home remaining, with the Radleigh priced at £560,995. As the sales office is now closed, those interested in a home at the development can call the sales team to book an appointment.