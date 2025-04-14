Housebuilder celebrates the success of Oxfordshire development

The living room in the Holden show home at River Meadow

David Wilson Homes has announced its River Meadow development in Stanford in the Vale has officially sold out.

The sought-after community, located on Wallis Gardens, has proven popular with a variety of home buyers and has delivered a total of 100 properties to the area.

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the success of the development as the final residents settle into their new properties.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have handed over the final properties to our residents at River Meadow, and we will look back on the development’s success with very fond memories.

David Wilson Homes' River Meadow development

“Ever since it first launched, we were confident that the development would be a success due to its desirable location, with plenty of green space and local amenities surrounding the area.

“We would like to encourage anyone who missed out on a property to take a look at our other developments in Oxfordshire, where we currently have a wide variety of homes available to reserve.”

During its time at River Meadow, David Wilson Homes has actively supported Stanford in the Vale Primary School, enriching pupils’ educational experiences through various initiatives.

In 2021, the housebuilder invited a class of pupils to gather items for a time capsule, which they helped bury at the development. Additionally, David Wilson Homes has made several contributions to the school, including multiple donations of books and hi-vis vests to ensure children are seen by motorists on their journeys to and from school, as well as on school trips.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the local community, the housebuilder has also supported other nearby organisations. The Grange Care Centre received a donation of bird boxes and seed to attract wildlife to its gardens, enhancing its residents’ connection with nature.

In 2022, David Wilson Homes extended its support by sponsoring the first team of Stanford in the Vale Football Club, enabling them to purchase brand-new kits and training jackets.

Being situated amongst Oxfordshire’s countryside has made River Meadow an ideal spot for wildlife and, to support local ecosystems, David Wilson Homes installed multiple bat and bird boxes and hedgehog highways around the development, and implemented wildflower meadows to welcome local wildlife to the established community.

Despite River Meadow having sold out, David Wilson Homes still has a variety of four and five bedroom properties available nearby at its Kings Gate and The Meadows at Abbey Fields developments in Abingdon.

Property seekers can tour the range of properties at both developments and discover savings up to £35,000.

For more information about the homes being built by the developer across Oxfordshire, call the sales team on 033 3355 8487, or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.