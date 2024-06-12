Homeownership is in reach for Oxfordshire house-hunters in Abingdon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city of Oxford has seen one of the steepest house price growths in the South East over the last 12 months, pricing many homebuyers out of the area. Offering a lifeline for aspiring buyers with their hearts set on homeownership in Oxfordshire, affordable housing provider Sovereign Network Group (SNG) is proud to unveil its latest collection of Shared Ownership homes in the region.

Continuing SNG’s presence in Oxford, applications for Radley Reach in Abingdon-on-Thames launched on Wednesday 12th June, offering an initial collection of one bedroom apartments and two bedroom houses with deposits from as little as £4,400[2] - perfect for buyers looking for a more affordable route onto the property ladder.

Conveniently situated at the centre of the picturesque market town of Abingdon, surrounded by the Oxfordshire countryside and just a short walk from the River Thames, Radley Reach will offer homebuyers a collection of stylish one bedroom apartments alongside two and three bedroom houses. Suitable for first-time buyers, downsizers or current shared owners looking to upsize, the first phase of applications at Radley Reach will be open for one week only until the 19th June 2024, with a second phase of applications due to launch in the winter.

Claire Blenkin, Head of Sales (South) at SNG, comments: “We’re excited to open applications for our first phase of homes at Radley Reach, which will offer house-hunters in the Vale of White Horse high quality affordable homes that are very much in demand in the local area. Through Shared Ownership, these new homes will help first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike an opportunity to own a home of their own in this desirable location.”

Radley Reach in Abingdon on Thames

Each property at Radley Reach has been thoughtfully designed to complement modern-day lifestyles, with adaptable open-plan layouts and a high specification. All properties come with carpets and flooring throughout and air source heat pumps have been fitted to lower energy costs for residents. Further prioritising sustainability, apartments have access to communal EV charging points whilst each house has its own individual EV point.

A market town in its own right, Abingdon-on-Thames is well-equipped for residents’ everyday needs. The town is home to a bustling High Street with a selection of well-known high street stores, cafes, restaurants, award-winning pubs and the town’s famous market. For the weekly food shop, a Tesco Extra, Waitrose and Aldi are all less than a 10 minute drive from home whilst Wells Farmshop and Cafe is situated just along the road from Radley Reach, selling fresh local produce and award-winning cheeses.

From Radley Reach, there are plenty of opportunities for residents to get out and about for weekend adventures. In under a 10 minute drive, residents can pick up the Thames Path for a leisurely stroll or scenic summertime run, whilst the Radley Lakes are also nearby and offer the opportunity to discover serenity and local wildlife. And outdoor pursuits don’t have to stop there – further local countryside hotspots include Abbey Meadows, Harcourt Arboretum and Bagley Wood.

Families will also be well placed at Radley Reach. As well as plans for a new primary school and community hub close to the development, there are some fantastic education options that are already established. Long Furlong Primary School, Radley CofE Primary School and Peachcroft Pre-School are all within easy reach.

Abingdon offers the ideal base for London commuters keen on living away from the city. Radley train station is a four minute drive from Radley Reach, offering routes into London Paddington in less than an hour (54 minutes) and a direct line into the centre of Oxford in just eight minutes. By road, Oxford is reachable in 20 minutes whilst the A34, M40 and M4 can all be accessed easily.

A local connection to Vale of White Horse is required to purchase a home at Radley Reach. Applications are open for one week from Wednesday 12th June. Prices start from £88,000 for a 40%[1] share of a one-bedroom apartment. For more information, please visit www.sovereignliving.org.uk.

[1] Pricing subject to change + a monthly rent & service charge applies