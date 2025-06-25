Homebuilder reaches 70% sold milestone at Banbury development

David Wilson Homes has announced that its Banbury development, The Pavilions, is now over 70% sold.

There has been high demand for the White Post Road community now it is well established. Its closeness to Banbury’s amenities, the quaint village of Bodicote and green, open spaces have given residents everything they could wish for on their doorstep.

David Wilson Homes are keen to highlight the four bedroom Kirkdale and Holden style homes, which are ready to move into for property seekers looking for a summer move.

The five-star developer has also made a variety of schemes and offers available for interested buyers, which include Stamp Duty fees paid on selected properties including the aforementioned Kirkdale and Holden, in addition to the Key Worker Deposit Contribution and Deposit Boost schemes.

The Deposit Boost scheme enables David Wilson Homes to boost its home buyers' deposits from 10% to 15%, saving them thousands of pounds and allowing them to secure a more competitive mortgage rate.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The Pavilions has been a great success for us and, as the development draws close to completion, we are encouraging property seekers to visit our Sales Advisers to avoid missing out.

“There is something for everyone here in Banbury, and there are plenty of opportunities for property ladder progression with our vast range of moving schemes.”

The Pavilions currently has a collection of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £385,000.

For more information about homes in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.