Home Of the Week: The Richmond

The Richmond

Situated in the Oxfordshire countryside, The Richmond at Blaise Park could be the perfect home for you.

Redrow South West’s Blaise Park development, on Mitchell Way, is encouraging potential buyers to view its home of the week, the stunning Richmond. This four-bedroom detached home, from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, is available from £799,000 and comes with many added extras.

The Richmond blends a charming, traditional exterior with a light, contemporary interior. Inside, interested buyers will find an expansive, open-plan kitchen/dining area, with an adjoining dining and family room and fully fitted utility room. While the internal garage is excellent for all your practical needs.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, and opposite it is a spacious family bathroom, eliminating queues during busy mornings. The three remaining bedrooms are well-sized and offer multi-functional spaces that can be used as a guest bedroom or home office.

This home features a shaker-style kitchen, Quartz worktop, flooring, and carpet throughout, as well as wall and floor tiling in all wet rooms, turf, and taps, all of which are worth over £37,000. To top it off, this home can be ready to move into in as little as six weeks.

Louise Ware, Sales Director for David Wilson Redrow South West, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to our Oxfordshire development. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a relaxed viewing experience of The Richmond and get to know our team at Blaise Park, as well as discover more about the generous perks.

“Whether you're a growing family looking for your forever home or have a love for hosting, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience the lifestyle and quality of a Redrow home in one of our most sought-after communities.”