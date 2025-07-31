Here's how you can move into an Oxfordshire new home in just six weeks

The Letchworths are available at Hampden Meadows.

A housebuilder in Oxfordshire is offering help to those looking to move into a brand-new home within six weeks.

With demand rising for gardens and more spacious homes, buyers will be excited to learn two new houses are available at Redrow South Midlands’s Hampden Meadows, on Cuxham Road in Watlington.

The ‘Readymade’ homes on the market are part of The Letchworth design – modern three-bedroom semi-detached houses available from £490,000.

The traditional exterior complements the contemporary interior of The Letchworth, which features a spacious lounge, a separate utility room and large windows that provide ample natural light. Designed with young professionals and modern families in mind, the home includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Already built and ready to move into, Redrow has taken the headache out of waiting for a build to complete or deciding on interior specifications. The expert team has already done the hard work so house hunters can focus on moving into a beautiful home.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director, said: “Buying a house can be complicated and time-consuming, so we want to help future homebuyers find their dream home quickly and with less hassle.

“Our Readymade homes are ideal for those seeking to move into their perfect home. Just add your own furniture and soft furnishings, and you can simply move in. We’d encourage people in Oxfordshire and further afield to come along and find out more.”

Located on the scenic Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire border in a charming town close to historic Oxford, these new houses in Watlington are surrounded by rolling fields but with vibrant towns and cities within easy reach.

For more information, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/hampden-meadows-222802.