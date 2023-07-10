News you can trust since 1838
Head gardener at Blenheim Palace reveals plans for biggest changes to gardens in 100 years

The head gardener at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace has revealed plans to make the biggest changes to the palace’s formal gardens in over 100 years.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

Andy Mills has a 10-year vision for the gardens that will see many of the lost features of the garden from the past three centuries brought back to life.

Included in the restoration work taking place is bringing back the sharp 1920’s lines of the Italian garden and water terraces by reducing hedges and adding definition and grandeur to the garden.

Andy also has plans to excavate forgotten ponds in the walled garden and the rose garden and restore the old croquet shed and lawn to create more symmetry in the area.

Plans are underway to restore some of the forgotten and lost garden art that once featured at Blenheim Palace.Plans are underway to restore some of the forgotten and lost garden art that once featured at Blenheim Palace.
There will also be new herbaceous beds planted along the path through Churchill’s Walk by the Temple of Diana, the building of a new rockery by the water terrace, and restoring the old cascade to its original grandeur.

Andy said: "Our aim is to strengthen Blenheim Palace’s place on the world garden map. We are blessed with 90 acres of inspirational gardens; these plans will make them even more stunning than ever and truly blow people away. Hopefully, our visitors are already starting to see the changes, which we’ve started to introduce.

"One of the most interesting discoveries was around the gardens down by the cascade, comprising a fountain; an extensive rockery with choice plantings; spinning boulder gate; a subterranean spring with glass skylights; rock seats and niches; a druids’ table and seating; and rustic bridges over the river to an island, which had a rustic octagonal summerhouse. We intend to restore this area to its original grandeur."

For more information on Blenheim Palace or to buy visitor tickets visit,https://www.blenheimestate.com/

Head gardener at the palace Andy Mills.Head gardener at the palace Andy Mills.
