Ground broken at new homes development in Oxfordshire

Ground has been broken to mark the start of construction work at a brand-new housing development in Upper Heyford.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson Homes has officially marked the beginning of the 123-home development on Camp Road, featuring 26 affordable properties and 11 First Homes.

The development of one to four bedroom properties, named Heyford Springs, will underpin approximately 246 jobs for local people during its time and will bring significant investment to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the popular village of Upper Heyford, Heyford Springs is in comfortable reach of Bicester and the brand-new community opens the door to a wide range of essential and entertainment amenities, as well as convenient travel to Oxford.

Ed Sturgess, David Wilson Homes' Site Manager at Heyford Springs

In proximity of the Cotswolds, the development is set to grant property purchasers access to glorious countryside retreats a short distance from home.

Ed Sturgess, Site Manager at Heyford Springs, said: “Our site team is looking forward to the construction of Heyford Springs. It’s going to be a fantastic development, and we will be ready to help our customers settle into this great location.”

Set to launch this autumn, Heyford Springs gives prospective home buyers the opportunity to reap the benefits of a quintessential village location, with amenities including the village hall and allotments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambell Gregg, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Heyford Springs is an exciting development, and we are looking forward to seeing it take shape ahead of its launch.

Ed Sturgess celebrating work starting on his brand-new site in Upper Heyford

“The development will also underpin a number of new jobs for local people and we will be investing in the Upper Heyford community, whilst introducing a variety of wildlife habitats onsite to also give nature a home.”

For more information and to register an interest in the properties available at Heyford Springs, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.