Garden gnomes top the list of the 10 most popular garden trend of the year

In a new survey of garden trends, garden gnomes were named the most in-demand with moe than 1 million Google searches and nine million TikTok views

A new study conducted by Atlas Ceramics has analysed annual Google searches, Instagram posts and TikTok data to reveal the garden trends you need for summer.

Garden gnomes topped the list with the top 10 running:

1 Garden gnome

2 Urban gardening

3 Pergolas

4 Birdbath

5 Outdoor rugs

6 Outdoor tiles

7 Vertical gardening

8 Fire pit

9 Garden sculpture

10 Raised garden beds

Garden gnomes have been crowned the biggest garden trend for this year, moving up from fifth place in last year’s study.

The retro trend had a whopping nine million views on TikTok and a 10.8 percent Google search increase in the past two years.

Urban gardening ranked in second place. The trend involves growing produce in places such as balconies and window sills, creating a garden with less space.

Urban gardening had the most Instagram posts in the study, with a whopping 1.9 million posts on the platform. The trend also had 25 million views on TikTok, the fourth highest in the overall study.

Fire pits had the most TikTok views with 355.5 million views on the platform. Pergolas were also trending on the platform, gaining 43.1 million TikTok views.

Garden Shower Curtains had the biggest Google search increase in the study, increasing by 60.9 percent in the past two years, after the trend for using a shower curtain to decorate blew up on social media.

Organic fences also followed, with a 53.5 percent increase in Google searches.

A garden gnome – also known as a lawn gnome – is a figurine of a small humanoid creature, typically wearing a tall, pointy, red hat.

The gnomes are believed to protect the owner from evil.

The figurines originated in Germany in the 19th century and were called Gartenzwerg, which literally translates to “garden dwarf.” It wasn’t until the 1930s that the English term “gnome” came to be.

Many of us would point to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Noddy’s pal Big Ears as the gnomes we know best.

The term Gnomes or Noldoli was used in JRR Tolkien’s early work The Book of Lost Tales to describe the race of Elves that would become the Ñoldor. Tolkein also wrote the Hobbit featuring Bilbo Baggins.

There are many different types of garden gnomes. They appear in different positions, and they can be made from different types of materials.

Typically, the gnomes are male dwarfs with long, bushy white beards who wear tall, pointy red hats.

They might be smoking – or holding– a pipe. They are seen in various positions, including standing, lying down, sitting, etc. and they engage in various activities – fishing, sleeping, digging and pushing wheelbarrows.

Garden gnomes can be made from wood, porcelain, ceramic, or terra cotta.

Garden gnomes were first introduced into the United Kingdom when Sir Charles Isham came home from his vacation in Germany and brought 21 of the terra cotta figurines with him, displaying them in his home and lawn at Lamport Hall, Northampton in 1847.