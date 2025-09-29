Five bedroom homes showcased at Oxfordshire development

Typical street scene at David Wilson Homes' Abbey Fields development

Home buyers in Oxfordshire seeking both style and space are invited to discover David Wilson Homes’ The Meadows at Abbey Fields in Abingdon.

Situated on Gowering Way, this development presents an exclusive collection of four and five bedroom homes, surrounded by more than 17 acres of open green space and offering picturesque views of the countryside.

A standout home at the development is the impressive five bedroom Manning home – the largest property currently available. Designed for modern living with a balance of elegance and practicality, it boasts a spacious layout and occupies a desirable cul-de-sac setting.

This detached home features an open-plan kitchen with breakfast area, a formal dining room, and a bright lounge with bay windows or French doors. A dedicated study and discreet utility room add convenience and practicality on the ground floor.

The lounge inside a Manning show home

Upstairs, the Manning offers four generous double bedrooms – two with en suites bathrooms – plus a flexible fifth room, ideal as a child’s bedroom or home office.

Selected homes at The Meadows, including the Manning, are available to move into in 2025 and come with exclusive offers – such as up to £36,250 towards Stamp Duty, a range of home upgrades, and a £5,000 John Lewis voucher.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our Manning style properties offer the ideal balance of space and sophistication, with elegant areas for entertaining, alongside private rooms designed for relaxation.

“We’d like to encourage prospective buyers to visit The Meadows at Abbey Fields, experience the exceptional quality of our homes firsthand, and make the most of our exclusive offers.”

The Meadows at Abbey Fields benefits from a sought-after location with simple access to everyday amenities, including independent boutiques, popular restaurants, and highly regarded schools.

Just under six miles from the heart of Oxford, the development is conveniently placed for commuters and those wishing to enjoy the city’s cultural and leisure attractions.

Set close to The Ridgeway National Trail and Tilsley Park, the development offers easy access to green open spaces and sporting facilities, making it well suited to outdoor enthusiasts.

For more information about the development, visit the website at The Meadows at Abbey Fields or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8487.

Alternatively, for a wider range of homes across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.