First time buyer opportunity at St James View, Brackley
For those looking to take that first step onto the property ladder, now could be the perfect time to buy a new home at St James View in Brackley.
The two bedroom Balally, plot 45, has just been released for sale at St James View in Brackley, providing an opportunity for first time buyers.
Leigh Darbyshire, Lagan Homes’ sales advisor at the development comments: “The Balally two bedroom home ticks all the boxes for first time buyers or downsizers. It’s a thoughtfully designed home that makes the most of space and light.”
Leigh continues: "With just one of these homes currently available – and a waiting list of people interested in the homes here at St James View, I am expecting it to be snapped
up quickly."
If they reserve now, the home buyers will have the chance to personalise their home with their choice of kitchen units, worktops, tiling and flooring from Lagan Homes’ range.
Situated within easy reach of the A422 on the western edge of the town, St James View, built by award-winning developer Lagan Homes, is just a short walk from the town centre and close to St James Lake.
Surrounded by beautiful Northamptonshire countryside, Brackley is close to the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire borders and with easy access to Milton Keynes, London, Birmingham and beyond.
The two bedroom Balally is priced at £295,000. One three bedroom home is also currently available, priced at £350,000.
Find the development at St James View, Field View, Brackley NN13 6BL
The show home and marketing suite are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm. To book a viewing call 07880 650228, or email [email protected] Alternatively visit Lagan Homes at: www.lagan-homes.com