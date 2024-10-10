First Shared Ownership homes hit the market at five-star Upper Lighthorne development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes provider Bromford has lifted the lid on the first of phase releases at its five-star development in South Warwickshire.

The development, named Heritage Grange, benefits from the peaceful tranquillity of the West Midlands countryside, with the historic city of Warwick and charming towns of Banbury and Leamington Spa close by.

In collaboration with renowned housebuilder David Wilson Homes, Bromford has provided a number of high-quality, energy-efficient two- and three-bedroom homes, with construction led by an award-winning site manager.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

CGI of a five-star Bromford home in Warwickshire.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

One of the newly-released Shared Ownership homes at Heritage Grange is the Buttercup, a versatile, two-bedroom home designed with modern living and functionality at its core.

The semi-detached home opens up into an open-plan space, with the lounge area to the front of the home connecting through to the fitted-kitchen diner to the rear and side door to the turfed rear garden of the Buttercup. Opposite that are two extra areas for downstairs storage, with a lobby area and bathroom completing the ground floor.

Upstairs is home to the main bedroom to the front, and smaller bedroom to the rear, with the latter large enough to be re-purposed into an office space or dressing room. Bedroom one hosts yet more space for storage with a stylish family bathroom completing the Buttercup. Off-street parking comes as standard.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “The high specification, great location and energy efficiency of the new homes at Heritage Grange are just three of the reasons we’re proud of this excellent development.

“We’re pleased to be meeting the demand for high-quality affordable homes in Warwickshire, helping many home seekers get onto the property ladder when they may not otherwise have had the chance to.

“Our partnership with David Wilson Homes assures both us and our future buyers that they’re settling in a home built with their best interests at heart.”

Conveniently located near to the M40 motorway, Heritage Grange offers easy access to Birmingham, Coventry and London, while the nearby rail system ensures comfortable, efficient journeys to various other destinations.

Upper Lighthorne is a charming, quaint village with a number of amenities, including Lighthorne Primary School, rated Good in its latest Ofsted report.

Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon provide a plethora of areas to enjoy, such as fascinating museums and places to eat as well as independent and chain stores.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.