First releases set to soar at The Falcons in Carterton

The Falcons, located on Milestone Road, comprises a collection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, giving families and young professionals the opportunity to secure a home of their own via an affordable homes scheme.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

The first phase of the development, Platform’s first own-built new homes offering in Oxfordshire, will include stunning four-bedroom homes, with plenty of space and versatility that the challenges modern life brings.

Nestled within the Oxfordshire countryside, The Falcons provides the perfect blend of modern living and the tranquillity of the countryside, whilst not compromising the hustle and bustle of a thriving town.

Alice Maddocks, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said, “It’s fantastic to be contributing towards the demand for housing in West Oxfordshire, particularly through an affordable homes scheme.

“Shared Ownership is a great way to get onto the property ladder, with this development offering many ideal first homes for young professionals and families, with the variety to fulfil the needs of other types of home seeker.

“Carterton is in a fantastic location, and we’d strongly recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.”

Carterton is the second largest town in West Oxfordshire and one of the newest in the entire county. Independent businesses, friendly locals, and a thriving high street give this market town a cosy, community atmosphere. Carterton is also home to RAF Brize Norton, Britain's largest air base, and the development name is a nod to the historic parachute regiment based there.

The town is also rich in amenities with the option to take a stroll around Blenheim Castle or indulge in some retail therapy at Bicester Village.

For children, there is plenty of adventure near Carterton such as the popular Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens, or the UK's only crocodile zoo, Crocodiles of the World.

For further details on The Falcons, or the register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/the-falcons-carterton, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.