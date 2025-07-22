Final phase begins at flagship Carterton development

Home seekers in West Oxfordshire are being encouraged to enquire about the final release of homes at a flagship affordable development.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carterton buyers have the final chance to secure a home through an accessible scheme at The Falcons, just off Milestone Road.

Delivered by Platform Home Ownership, the last set of high-quality homes launched recently, which is available through Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leading housing association is helping to meet the growing demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region, with this development helping many secure a home of their own when they may have thought this was out of reach.

Exterior of a Platform Shared Ownership home at The Falcons.

With prices starting at £119,000 for a 40% share, The Falcons offers a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom options in a variety of styles.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when compared to the same period last year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Interior of a Platform Shared Ownership home at The Falcons.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that enables individuals to rent a home at a reduced rate, while saving up for a deposit over a period of up to five years*.

Renters will typically pay a reduced rent of 80% of the home’s market value and the remaining 20% will go towards a deposit for future purchase. During or after the tenancy residents will be able purchase the home via Shared Ownership, or buy it outright once the five-year period has ended, allowing them flexibility to choose the option that suits them best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled within the Oxfordshire countryside, The Falcons provides the perfect blend of modern living and the tranquillity of the countryside, without compromising on access to the amenities of a thriving town.

One of the final home styles available to purchase in Carterton is the two-bedroom Whitley, a spacious semi-detached home, designed to meet the needs of a variety of buyers.

The Whitley opens up into a large hallway, off which spans a cosy lounge space with room for two sofas, side tables, a coffee table and television stand. Also downstairs is a modern, fitted kitchen-diner leading out into the turfed rear garden through the French doors.

Also downstairs are a ground floor bathroom and extra storage space, beneath the stairs up to the bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs are two bedrooms spanning the width of the Whitley, either of which could be repurposed as a creche, walk-in wardrobe, home office or dressing room, with a modern family bathroom and additional storage space.

Michelle Payne, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The Falcons is a shining example of quality, modern housing solutions that are available through affordable means.

“Through a number of phases here, we have supported a diverse range of home seekers to secure their dream home without breaking the bank.

“This development has been incredibly popular in the past so we wouldn’t expect the Whitley or the other home styles to be on the market for too long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each home is fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking on the driveway and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Eligibility criteria for Rent to Buy include being part of a working household, not owning a home, and planning to live in the property. A stepping stone to homeownership, Rent to Buy offers an accessible path for those unable to save for a deposit upfront.

Carterton is the second largest town in West Oxfordshire and one of the newest in the county. Independent businesses, friendly locals, and a thriving high street give this market town a cosy, community atmosphere. Carterton is also home to RAF Brize Norton, Britain's largest air base, and the development name is a nod to the historic parachute regiment based there.

For further details on The Falcons and the Whitley, visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/falcons-carterton or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.