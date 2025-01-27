Final homes available at Abingdon development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxfordshire developer David Wilson Homes is spotlighting its final homes available at its Kings Gate development in Abingdon.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Morgan Gate and now over 95% sold, Kings Gate has only two properties remaining. Designed with families in mind, the final Hertford homes offer ample space for relaxing and entertaining.

These three-storey four bedroom homes include a generous lounge and spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, both of which maximise natural light with bay-fronted windows. The first floor features a double bedroom and the main bedroom, which benefits from a dressing area and en suite, offering privacy for its occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hertford is completed with a further double bedroom and single bedroom on the top floor, alongside a convenient shower room.

DWHS - The interior of a show home at David Wilson Homes' Kings Gate development

One of the Hertford homes is available under the developer’s Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, which allows existing homeowners to sidestep the worries associated with the traditional selling process with David Wilson Homes as a guaranteed buyer.

Additionally, home buyers could receive up to £10,000 to spend on costs of their choice when reserving a home under the scheme.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Our Hertford style homes offer impressive and versatile living spaces, ideal for the ever-changing needs of growing families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With only two homes available at Kings Gate, we are encouraging prospective buyers to visit us and discover the desired lifestyle on offer at the development.”

DWHS - A typical street scene at Kings Gate in Abingdon

Kings Gate offers the perfect blend of natural beauty and modern convenience, set within over five acres of open space and surrounded by a wealth of nearby activities and amenities in Abingdon.

For commuters, the A34 is a short drive away, connecting them to Oxford and the M4 for travel further afield.

For details about Kings Gate, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8487 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.